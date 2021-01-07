World leaders condemn attempted coup in U.S. Capitol

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 00:50 Hits: 5

World leaders are expressing alarm and issuing condemnation over the Trump-encouraged assault on Congress by his violent allies. Across the world, there is clarity in who is to blame for the violence and that it indeed constitutes an attack on democracy itself.

From Canada:

Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be. January 6, 2021

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. January 6, 2021

European Council President Charles Michel:

The US Congress is a temple of democracy. To witness tonight’s scenes in #WashingtonDC is a shock. We trust the US to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to @JoeBiden January 6, 2021

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon:

The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in ???????? on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy. January 6, 2021

Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison:

Very distressing scenes at the US Congress. We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition. January 6, 2021

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted that "Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling democracy."

