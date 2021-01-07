Kansas City Star editorial board slams Republican Sen. Josh Hawley for having 'blood on his hands'

Category: World Hits: 4
After the worst of Wednesday’s Capitol building insurrection that left one woman dead, The Kansas City Star editorial board published a stinging condemnation of Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. The editorial denounced Hawley as being one of the public figures most responsible for today’s bloodshed and sedition, saying that “Hawley’s actions in the last week had such impact that he deserves an impressive share of the blame for the blood that’s been shed.”
The headline of the article makes it very clear: “Sen. Josh Hawley has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt.” Hawley’s craven ambition for higher office has been apparent the past couple of weeks, as he has very publicly been a promoter of sending out $2,000 checks to Americans in need (knowing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wouldn’t let it happen) while also stoking Donald Trump’s election fraud claims and saying he would oppose accepting the states’ certifications of Joe Biden’s election victory.
See? Hawley and Cruz share that, as well.
As of the publishing of this story, Hawley and Cruz and fucking Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar of all people—three men that even a mother can’t love—still seem to believe that their plans on making hay by objecting to our democracy are worth pursuing. That may change of course, but only if they think that the blood on their hands will get them that 2024 nomination they all so desperately want.
