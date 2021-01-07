Congress returns to certify Electoral College votes after mob stormed Capitol: Live coverage #2

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 03:13 Hits: 8

It was supposed to be a joint session of Congress for what was supposed to be the fairly perfunctory task of counting the electoral votes as certified by the states. The complication was supposed to be that some House and Senate Republicans were objecting to counting electoral votes from states Donald Trump wishes he hadn’t lost, which was supposed to take two hours of debate per state.

That was bad enough. Now, Congress is trying to come back from an afternoon spent on lockdown and in hiding from a mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol, breaking windows, breaking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, and more—all with suspiciously few arrests made. Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz have been under pressure to abandon their objections to counting all the votes, with Pelosi saying in a statement, “The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished.”

