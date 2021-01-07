The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Congress returns to certify Electoral College votes after mob stormed Capitol: Live coverage #2

It was supposed to be a joint session of Congress for what was supposed to be the fairly perfunctory task of counting the electoral votes as certified by the states. The complication was supposed to be that some House and Senate Republicans were objecting to counting electoral votes from states Donald Trump wishes he hadn’t lost, which was supposed to take two hours of debate per state. 

That was bad enough. Now, Congress is trying to come back from an afternoon spent on lockdown and in hiding from a mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol, breaking windows, breaking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, and more—all with suspiciously few arrests made. Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz have been under pressure to abandon their objections to counting all the votes, with Pelosi saying in a statement, “The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished.”

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:13:50 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

If you had any doubt about the narrative that the right started building around today’s events even before they were over. This was all the fault of “a bus load of Antifa.” Apparently this was the bus equivalent of a clown car, capable of holding those hundreds or thousands of people who invaded the Capitol. And the disguises were excellent.

Hey Ken, are you saying that Baked Alaska and Nick Fuentes are secretly Antifa? pic.twitter.com/ExaZdci9O8

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:14:16 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

McConnell: The United States Senate will not be intimidated. "We are back at our posts. We will discharge our duty under the Constitution....and we're going to do it tonight." Calls the Trump supporters who invaded the Capitol, an 'unhinged' crowd, a 'failed insurrection.' pic.twitter.com/sfGyzN5e1l

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:15:28 AM +00:00 · Hunter

While both strongly condemned the violence and the rioters in the Capitol, neither Pence nor McConnell placed any blame on Trump for inciting his supporters

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:18:57 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

While neither Pence no McConnell mentioned Trump’s name in their opening remarks, soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Schumer isn’t having any problem calling out Trump for causing today’s terrorist attack, along with Trump’s enablers in the Republican Party. 

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:29:36 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

NEW: Trump initially rebuffed and resisted requests to mobilize the National Guard, according to a person with knowledge of the vents. It required intervention from White House officials to get it done, according to the person with knowledge of the events.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:41:58 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

LOL. Loser Loeffler says what? 

News -- Kelly Loeffler changes her mind about objecting to Georgia election results in the aftermath of the riots. " I cannot now object to the certification of these electors."

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 2:19:08 AM +00:00 · Hunter

A woman died today because of Josh Hawley and last night he called the police because people were holding candles outside his home.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 2:36:20 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Break out your tiniest violins: 

MAGAs on Parler are complaining that they were pepper sprayed, tear gassed, flash banged, and shoved. Yeah, that's what happens when you lay siege to our government.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 2:41:16 AM +00:00 · Gabe Ortiz

Greg Sargent reports House Judiciary Committee Democrats have issued a letter calling on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment: “For the sake of our democracy, we emphatically urge you to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from power.” 

NEW: All the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee just wrote a letter to Vice President Pence, urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump: pic.twitter.com/6VrcHI5hMr

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 3:00:53 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

A possibly inebriated Lindsey publicly breaks up with Don: 

“Trump and I have had a hell of a ride,” Lindsey Graham says. “Count me out - enough is enough...We have to end this.” Graham forcefully rejects Pence just throwing out the results. “It is over.” On Biden, “He is the legitimate president of the United States.”

