Congress returns to certify Electoral College votes after mob stormed Capitol: Live coverage #2

Category: World Hits: 8
It was supposed to be a joint session of Congress for what was supposed to be the fairly perfunctory task of counting the electoral votes as certified by the states. The complication was supposed to be that some House and Senate Republicans were objecting to counting electoral votes from states Donald Trump wishes he hadn’t lost, which was supposed to take two hours of debate per state.
That was bad enough. Now, Congress is trying to come back from an afternoon spent on lockdown and in hiding from a mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol, breaking windows, breaking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, and more—all with suspiciously few arrests made. Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz have been under pressure to abandon their objections to counting all the votes, with Pelosi saying in a statement, “The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished.”
If you had any doubt about the narrative that the right started building around today’s events even before they were over. This was all the fault of “a bus load of Antifa.” Apparently this was the bus equivalent of a clown car, capable of holding those hundreds or thousands of people who invaded the Capitol. And the disguises were excellent.
While neither Pence no McConnell mentioned Trump’s name in their opening remarks, soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Schumer isn’t having any problem calling out Trump for causing today’s terrorist attack, along with Trump’s enablers in the Republican Party.
LOL. Loser Loeffler says what?
Break out your tiniest violins:
Greg Sargent reports House Judiciary Committee Democrats have issued a letter calling on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment: “For the sake of our democracy, we emphatically urge you to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from power.”
A possibly inebriated Lindsey publicly breaks up with Don:
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2006309