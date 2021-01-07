Support is growing for Pence to invoke 25th Amendment and remove Donald Trump from office—now

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 03:16 Hits: 7

Impeachment, removal, indictment, prosecution, imprisonment: that should be the order of Donald Trump’s future. The problem is that at the moment Trump has his hand on the nearly unlimited power of the White House, which includes a military he might use to strike at anyone—with or without justification. Considering that Trump went through the day expressing his “love” for insurrectionists, telling them they were “very special,” and encouraging them to remember what a fun day they had attempting to overthrow the American government, it’s clear that Trump can’t be allowed to remain in power. Not even for a day.

That absolute truth is generating a growing call for Mike Pence and members of Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, contact Congressional leaders, and remove Trump from power. Immediately.

And it appears those calls are being heard. Because word out of the White House is that Cabinet members are considering exactly that.

In light of today’s events, the calls for declaring Donald Trump incapable of performing his duties have been widespread.

There is some suggestion that Pence might convene the Cabinet following tonight’s session. But the sources for that, like those saying that the Cabinet is already considering the 25th Amendment, are frustratingly anonymous.

