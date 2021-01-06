The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Live: Trump protesters storm US Capitol building and halt election debate

Category: World Hits: 0

Live: Trump protesters storm US Capitol building and halt election debate Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol Wednesday, marching through the building, shouting and waving both Trump and American flags, and forcing a halt to congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Senators were evacuated and some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210106-live-us-congress-poised-to-certify-biden-win-as-democrats-look-set-to-take-senate-control

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version