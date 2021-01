Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 16:43 Hits: 0

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 daily deaths for the first time since April as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210106-uk-reports-more-than-1-000-daily-coronavirus-deaths-for-first-time-since-april