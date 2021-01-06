The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Who exactly is Enrique Tarrio, leader of the US's far-right Proud Boys organisation?

Category: World Hits: 4

Who exactly is Enrique Tarrio, leader of the US's far-right Proud Boys organisation? Two days before planned demonstrations against the certification of Joe Biden's election as the next US president, Enrique Tarrio, leader of the far-right Proud Boys, was arrested in Washington, D.C.. Born in the US to Cuban-American parents, he has been leading the extremist group for more than two years. FRANCE 24 takes a look at this controversial character.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210106-who-exactly-is-enrique-tarrio-leader-of-the-us-s-far-right-proud-boys-organisation

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version