Who exactly is Enrique Tarrio, leader of the US's far-right Proud Boys organisation?

Two days before planned demonstrations against the certification of Joe Biden's election as the next US president, Enrique Tarrio, leader of the far-right Proud Boys, was arrested in Washington, D.C.. Born in the US to Cuban-American parents, he has been leading the extremist group for more than two years. FRANCE 24 takes a look at this controversial character.

