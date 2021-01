Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:51 Hits: 5

India this week granted approval for the emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines, kicking off what could be the largest and most ambitious vaccination drive in history in a country with a population of 1.35 billion.

