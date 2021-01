Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 19:51 Hits: 4

PARIS, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A total of 25,379 people tested positive for COVID-19 in France in the past 24 hours, the highest daily tally in one week, while pressure on the country's hospitals continued to ease, the health authorities said on Wednesday. Read full story

