Brazil made a diplomatic push on Monday (Jan 4) to guarantee an Indian-made shipment of British drugmaker AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, hoping to avoid export restrictions that could delay immunisations during the world's second-deadliest outbreak.

