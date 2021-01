Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 21:48 Hits: 0

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says his state has found its first case of the more contagious, "UK" strain of the coronavirus, raising concerns about threats to hospital capacity should it spread rapidly in the state.

