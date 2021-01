Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 23:18 Hits: 0

LA PAZ: Bolivia's Tuni glacier is disappearing faster than initially anticipated, according to scientists in the Andean nation, a predicament that will likely make worse water shortages already plaguing the capital La Paz, just 60km away. Scientists from the Universidad Mayor de San Andres (UMSA) ...

