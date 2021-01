Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 23:32 Hits: 0

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (Jan 4) ordered England into a new national lockdown to try to slow a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm parts of the health system before a vaccine programme reaches a critical mass.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/england-goes-into-new-covid-19-lockdown-as-cases-surge-13892524