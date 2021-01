Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 02:03 Hits: 0

A breakthrough has been reached in Qatar's three-year-old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries and an agreement aimed at ending their rift is to be signed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (Jan 5), a senior Trump administration official said.

