Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 23:50 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 6) signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay, a senior administration official said, escalating tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office this ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-signs-order-banning-china-payment-app-transaction-alipay-13901962