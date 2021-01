Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 12:50 Hits: 0

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday because a judge said there is a risk he may abscond while the United States tries to secure his extradition from Britain.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wikileaks-julian-assange-denied-bail-uk-london-court-13905584