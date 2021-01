Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 17:06 Hits: 3

More than a week after the explosion in Nashville’s historic downtown, the FBI has resisted labeling it an act of terrorism. The classification of the bombing, which damaged more than 40 businesses, could complicate insurance payouts for these businesses.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0106/Criticism-over-FBI-refusal-to-call-Nashville-bombing-terrorism?icid=rss