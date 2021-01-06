Trump supporters overpower police on Capitol steps, force their way into buildings, security overrun

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 19:22 Hits: 4

Donald Trump has barely started turning the rally crowd toward the Capitol building, but the white supremacist militias weren’t bothering to attend Trump’s repetition of lies about election fraud. They just went straight to the part about rampaging and pillaging.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN January 6, 2021

The Madison LOC building is being evacuated after Trump supporters breeched security and ran past police.

Militia have not breached the actual Capitol building. After knocking down four layers of security fence, they have, for now, been forced back behind a temporary fence. This is exactly what Donald Trump promised his supporters. And exactly what he wanted.

Trump is continuing to lead tens of thousands toward the building, strangely not calling for the National Guard or military to step in. The attempt to hold a coup in the courts failed. The attempt to hold a coup in Congress failed. Now they’re just having a coup.

Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ January 6, 2021

19/ Police are deploying pepper spray and the crowd is pepper-spraying them back. pic.twitter.com/YS0EkM39Vf January 6, 2021

Congressional offices have now also been told to evacuate the Cannon building. pic.twitter.com/g1S4ev8bFm January 6, 2021

