Trump supporters overpower police on Capitol steps, force their way into buildings, security overrun

Donald Trump has barely started turning the rally crowd toward the Capitol building, but the white supremacist militias weren’t bothering to attend Trump’s repetition of lies about election fraud. They just went straight to the part about rampaging and pillaging.
The Madison LOC building is being evacuated after Trump supporters breeched security and ran past police.
Militia have not breached the actual Capitol building. After knocking down four layers of security fence, they have, for now, been forced back behind a temporary fence. This is exactly what Donald Trump promised his supporters. And exactly what he wanted.
View from a distance showing several of the fences Trump supporters have knocked down. Notice that some of these supporters are wearing military gear. Unclear if they are armed.
Oh, this can get more disturbing.
Correction: This does not appear to be in D.C., but in Lansing, MI as the pro-Trump protests there are hitting a definite harmony with the nation’s capital.
Things are getting worse. Possibly much worse.
Trump is continuing to lead tens of thousands toward the building, strangely not calling for the National Guard or military to step in. The attempt to hold a coup in the courts failed. The attempt to hold a coup in Congress failed. Now they’re just having a coup.
Despite leaving the stage at his rally and promising to march up Pennsylvania Ave to the Capitol, Trump has now returned to the White House by motorcade.
This is unconfirmed, but with all the madness going on at the moment, all too believable.
