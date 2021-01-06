Violence from Trump supporters growing worse, multiple police injuries, Capitol invaded

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 19:31 Hits: 4

Shortly after the joint session began to count the electoral votes, and as Donald Trump wrapped up his rally at the other end of the National Mall, Trump supporters turned on the Capitol and began knocking down one security fence after another. Capital police met them at the steps and initially forced the group behind a temporary barrier. But as more Trump supporters have arrived, the situation has become increasingly chaotic.

At least two buildings have been evacuated, there have been multiple reports of possible bombs or suspicious packages, and Trump supporters—many of them wearing military garb—have pushed past police to occupy scaffolding and move around barriers. Despite Trump’s promises to invite the worst of his white supremacist followers to Washington for a “wild” time, police seem to be completely unprepared for this level of violence. Most are not wearing riot gear, and there has been only limited and sporadic deployment of pepper spray and tear gas. In some instances Trump supporters have been pepper spraying the police, but they don’t seem to be getting arrested. Now police are injured and protesters have breached the Capitol. They are outside the Senate chambers, pounding on the doors. Debate on the electoral votes has been halted as senators are evacuated to the sound of a roaring crowd and breaking glass.

They're trying to break down the doors. Literally. https://t.co/UVGMHXsidv January 6, 2021

Police officers are holding them steps away from the Senate chamber, which is locked. Senators are inside. I see a few confederate flags. pic.twitter.com/YI7X7KmuUG January 6, 2021

The party of law and order is fighting with police in an attempt to break into the Capitol and harm lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/4Vbi44DErN January 6, 2021

