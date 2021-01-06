Coup attempt forces evacuation of Congress; Trump continues to goad insurrection

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 19:46 Hits: 4

This is now a coup attempt. A pro-Trump crowd demanding that the United States elections be overturned and that Donald Trump be reinstalled as president is now inside the Capitol, causing the evacuation of multiple buildings and the evacuation of the House and Senate floors. It was done at the encouragement of Trump himself in a rally nearby the Capitol.

Mike Pence has, as second in line of presidential succession, been evacuated from the building. The second and third persons in line of succession are now sheltering in place. Donald Trump is now continuing his attempts to agitate the crowd with a tweet condemning Mike Pence for not backing his demands.

Tear gas is now being used in the Rotunda.

This is now a violent coup attempt instigated by a sitting president. Trump has committed treason against his country, and Mike Pence and Trump's cabinet must take immediate steps to declare him unfit, via the 25th Amendment, and removed.

