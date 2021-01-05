“Unethical and Anti-Democratic”: GOP Lawmakers Trump Continue Push to Overturn Election Results

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 13:11 Hits: 0

At a campaign rally for the two critical Senate runoff races in Georgia, President Trump used much of the time to focus on himself and again dispute the outcome of November’s presidential election. In a rambling speech, Trump cited the same conspiracy theories he used to pressure Georgia’s secretary of state in a recorded telephone call to “find” him enough votes to overturn the state’s certified election results. Democrats say Trump could be prosecuted for illegally trying to pressure Georgia officials to commit voter fraud, while some Republicans are defending the call. “It is most unfortunate that there are members of Congress in both the House and Senate that are planning to … do grandstanding, frankly, to continue this kind of false and baseless claim that there was something wrong with the 2020 election,” says Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. She says that for lawmakers to “perpetuate this mythology about irregularities in our election is incredibly un-American.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/1/5/kristen_clarke_donald_trump_election