Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 12:39 Hits: 5

The trial of 17 people charged with negligence, abuse of office, and other offenses in a deadly dam burst in Uzbekistan last year has resumed in Tashkent.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/trial-over-deadly-dam-disaster-resumes-in-tashkent/31036338.html