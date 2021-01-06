Detroit asks federal judge to disbar Trump campaign's 'Kraken' team that fought to overturn election

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 15:21 Hits: 5

The city of Detroit is requesting the disbarment of the Trump campaign's "Kraken" attorneys Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and their associates following their repeated attempts to overturn the presidential election in President Donald Trump's favor.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the city filed a petition requesting that a federal judge issue sanctions to penalize the attorneys, "including removing their ability to practice law in the Eastern District of Michigan and issuing fine," according to The Hill.



During a brief discussion with Law & Crime, Detroit's counsel David Fink weighed in on the attorneys' actions and the city's intent to seek measures to hold them accountable for their actions. "We have been horrified by the inappropriate actions of these attorneys and the plaintiffs themselves, and we have intended to seek any sanction the court can order," Fink said.

Highlighting the attorneys' "lies," "unhinged conspiracy theories," and "fraud on the court," Fink developed a detailed argument explaining why the Trump campaign legal team should not be allowed to continue practicing law.

"While the First Amendment may protect the right of political fanatics to spew their lies and unhinged conspiracy theories, it does not grant anyone a license to abuse our courts for purposes which are antithetical to our democracy and to our judicial system," Fink wrote in a brief statement to support his motion. "Plaintiffs and their counsel cannot be allowed to use the court system to undermine the constitutional and statutory process by which we select our leaders."

Fink's arguments come several weeks after Trump's attorneys leveled a series of attacks on the United States' democracy. Since Election Day, the Trump campaign legal team has made headlines for its many bizarre claims.

From their push for Trump to invoke martial law to "fundraising through shadowy dark-money entities" and presenting baseless claims of voter fraud, the president's campaign legal team went above and beyond to meet the president's demands despite having no substantial evidence to support his claims of widespread voter fraud.

