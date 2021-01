Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 12:49 Hits: 5

The WHO had said that two of their experts had been denied entry to China. Now Beijing has hit back; claiming details of the COVID-19 fact-finding mission were still being finalized.

