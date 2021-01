Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 15:24 Hits: 5

Allies of US President Donald Trump in Congress are set to challenge the election result in a longshot that is almost certain to fail.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-supporters-rally-as-congress-set-to-confirm-biden-win/a-56146037?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf