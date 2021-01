Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 14:19 Hits: 5

Ukrainian police and health officials are investigating reports that some citizens have been illegally getting inoculated against COVID-19 with vaccines that have not been officially approved, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ukraine-investigating-illegal-vaccinations-against-covid-19-13906376