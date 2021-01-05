India: No Results in Dialogue Between Government and Farmers

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 11:58 Hits: 0

The seventh round of talks between protesting farmers and the Indian government ended inconclusively on Monday as the farmer leaders insisted on the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, a demand rejected by ministers.

The government side was represented by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, while farmers were represented by various leaders from 41 farmers' unions.

The Indian government and the farmers agreed to meet on Friday again for the eighth round aimed at breaking the impasse.

"Talks regarding farm laws will be held with all farmers unions representatives from different states and clause-wise discussion on farm laws can be carried forward to resolve contentious issues," Tomar said.

Police Lathicharge on Bihar's Farmers during protest.. Old age people, women were beaten with sticks. Expired Tear gas also fired at them. This can only happen in so called democratic country India. ..End of humanity..#FarmersProtests#farmersrprotestpic.twitter.com/2kWp7cchFZ January 5, 2021

The meeting started with a two-minute silence for the protesting farmers who have died during the agitation. Reports said over 60 farmers occupying roads at the Delhi border have died, mostly due to extreme weather conditions.

The protesting farmers have threatened to hold a rally on India's Republic Day on Jan. 26 if their demands were not met.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a month in and around the capital city New Delhi, occupying roads and demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been strongly defending the laws since the protest broke out in the last week of November 2020.

