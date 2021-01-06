The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UK Judge Denies Julian Assange Freedom

The United Kingdom (U.K.) Westminster Magistrates' Court in London Wednesday ruled not to grant bail to Australian journalist Julian Assange "because of flight risk."

Dozens of people accompany the hearing from the courthouse entrance with banners and shouts of "Free Julian Assange, now."

WikiLeaks founder was expected to be released on bail during the time it takes for Washington to appeal the U.K.'s decision not to extradite Assange to the U.S.

In the first minutes of the hearing, U.S. Attorney Clair Dobbin urged Judge Vanessa Baraitser not to allow the journalist's release because "he cannot be trusted. Assange is determined to avoid extradition."

Dobbin suggested that Assange might flee to Mexico because President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered him political asylum.

On Monday, Baraitser denied that Assange, 49, would be extradited to the U.S. because of the activist's delicate health situation and the high risk of suicide.

The Australian suffers from clinical depression, which could be exacerbated if he faces the U.S. high-security prisons' brutal conditions.

The U.S. wants Assange to be extradited, so he faces charges of espionage and computer hacking. In that country, he could receive up to 175 years in prison.

From 2010 to 2011, WikiLeaks revealed Washington's intentions to intervene in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange has been held in a U.K. maximum security prison since President Lenin Moreno's government expelled him from the Embassy of Ecuador in London in April 2019.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Hearing-That-Could-Release-Julian-Assange-on-Bail-Kicks-Off-20210106-0002.html

