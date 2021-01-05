The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US park ranger tases Native American man after walking off-trail at ancestral site

US park ranger tases Native American man after walking off-trail at ancestral site A video shared widely on social media shows a park ranger using a stun gun on a Native American man on December 27 at Petroglyph National Monument in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The man was accused of walking off-trail at the park and failing to show identification to the park ranger. The video has inspired outrage on social networks as users question the park ranger’s use of force.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210105-native-american-tased-petroglyph-national-monument-park-ranger

