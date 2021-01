Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 11:56 Hits: 4

The University of California's San Diego campus has launched the winter academic term with a unique twist to its coronavirus safety regimen: newly installed vending machines stocked with do-it-yourself COVID-19 tests for students.

