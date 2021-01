Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 17:02 Hits: 0

France said on Tuesday it had killed dozens of jihadists in a weekend air strike in central Mali, while several villagers and a local group said up to 20 wedding guests were killed by a helicopter.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210105-france-says-dozens-of-jihadists-killed-in-weekend-mali-air-strike