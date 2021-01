Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 10:01 Hits: 5

Global carbon pricing is an essential part of any long-term solution to the climate crisis. But advanced economies also need to provide the developing world with highly concessional financing and technical expertise to help it decarbonize – all guided by a World Carbon Bank.

