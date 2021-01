Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 08:49 Hits: 8

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange will discover on Wednesday if he will be allowed to taste freedom after years of self-incarceration and jail time, following victory in his battle to avoid extradition from Britain to the United States.

