Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 07:11 Hits: 5

Democrat Raphael Warnock beat incumbent Kelly Loeffler to win one of two elections in the US state of Georgia. The polls determine which party controls the US Senate. The second race is too close to call.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/georgia-runoff-democrats-win-first-of-two-us-senate-elections/a-56138610?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf