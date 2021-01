Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 23:28 Hits: 4

Democrat Raphael Warnock ousted an incumbent Republican Wednesday in the first of two critical runoff elections in Georgia that will decide control of the US Senate at the outset of Joe Biden's presidency, networks projected.

