Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 06:37 Hits: 7

On Wednesday, in a joint session of Congress designed as a ceremonial affirmation to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, an influential minority of Republicans are vowing to object to the results in one or more states. It’s their last chance to overturn the election, and it’s almost certain to fail. FRANCE 24 explains why.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210106-how-trump-loyalists-plan-to-challenge-the-us-presidential-election-result