'We’re running out of ambulances': California county faces up to 8-hour backups due to COVID-19

Tuesday, 05 January 2021

Hospitals nationwide are once again reaching capacity as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to increase. As healthcare facilities become overcrowded with patients and space is limited, patients are being moved to hallways, gift shops, and even cafeterias to be treated. While states across the U.S. are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, California has set new and drastic records for both infections and deaths. Despite at one time being considered an example of how to control the virus, the state now leads with one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in the U.S.

With more than 15,000 cases reported in a single day this week, Los Angeles County surpassed the 800,000 case mark. Paramedics are facing a shortage as 911 calls increase and more residents require hospitalizations in the area. “The current surge of patients … it’s kind of a hidden disaster,” Cathy Chidester, director of the county Emergency Medical Services agency, said. “It’s not a fire. It’s not an earthquake. It’s not a train wreck that’s right in the public view and they can see what is happening and they can avoid that area. It’s all happening behind the doors of households and hospitals.”

According to Chidester, reports have indicated that ambulances are having to wait seven to eight hours before unloading patients because of hospitals being overwhelmed. As a result some patients must be treated in the ambulance. This also causes ambulances to be unable to respond to other medical calls. “We’re running out of ambulances, and our response to 911 calls is getting longer and longer,” Chidester said.

As a result of ambulances experiencing backups due to a surge in cases related to the pandemic, local fire departments are stepping in, proving that the COVID-19 crisis is impacting not only hospitals but other emergency needs.

“This strain on hospitals affects patients with all types of needs: trauma care from accidents, heart attacks, strokes, and the many other reasons-including COVID-19-that any resident might on a moment's notice need emergency transport and access to hospital-level care,” the Santa Clara Public Health Department told ABC News.

Cases of COVID-19 have more than doubled in the California county since last month. According to NBC News, a significant number of deaths and cases reported this weekend were due to a backlog of cases reported during the holiday season. About 21% of patients in the county’s hospital are reported to be in the ICU.

"The strategy for stopping the surge is fairly straightforward. When people stay away from other people, the virus cannot spread as it is doing now. The more we stay home and the more we avoid in-person activities with other people we don't live with, the more we reduce the spread of the virus,” Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said. "While health officer orders create the framework for protecting each other, it is our actions that stop people from being hospitalized and dying. When we follow the public health safety directives with intention, we avoid getting and transmitting COVID-19; this is how we stop the surge," Ferrer added.

As Los Angeles County works to battle this crisis, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday that it would help with oxygen delivery systems at six of the county's older hospitals, NBC News reported. "By working to upgrade challenged oxygen delivery systems at these older hospitals we can improve the ability to deliver life sustaining medical care to those who need it,'' said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Additionally, some hospitals are reported to not be able to maintain sufficient pressure and may even freeze as a result. Because of this, military experts are saying they will look into upgrades needed as affected hospitals experience surges across the county.

Experts noted that not all those hospitalized have had a prior history or underlying conditions. According to Ferrer, the number of young adults who have tested positive for the virus daily has more than doubled. While many of these individuals have not died from the virus, the rate of infection following their diagnosis is high, NBC News reported. "With no decline in the number of new cases, our hospitals continue to be overwhelmed,'' Ferrer said. "As more and more people are rushed to hospitals, the tragic fact is that hundreds more people will die every week from COVID-19. These trends unfortunately will continue into January, and if we do nothing, definitely beyond.’'

With over 40 million residents in the state, Los Angeles County has seen at least 40% of California’s coronavirus-related death and a third of its 2.2 million cases. Black and brown communities have been hit by the virus the hardest and continue to face more obstacles in receiving health care. As of this report, the U.S. has reported more than 20.7 million cases of coronavirus, according to The New York Times.

