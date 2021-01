Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 05:05 Hits: 0

THE HAGUE: The EU's drugs watchdog held off authorising Moderna's coronavirus jab on Monday (Jan 4) despite bringing forward a special meeting, as criticism mounts of the bloc's slow vaccine roll-out. The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it would resume talks on Wednesday on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/no-eu-decision-on-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-as-blame-game-mounts-13892854