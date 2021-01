Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 19:29 Hits: 2

Five UK medical scientists have criticised a British government plan to delay giving second doses of COVID-19 vaccines by up to 12 weeks, saying proven dosing schedules should not be altered "without solid scientific support or evidence".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-scientists-question-covid-19-vaccine-dosing-delay-13900390