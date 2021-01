Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 19:41 Hits: 3

COVID-19 patients should take two doses of the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within a period of 21-28 days, the head of the World Health Organization's immunisation advisory group said on Tuesday (Jan 5).

