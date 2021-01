Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 16:19 Hits: 2

England and Scotland are joining Northern Ireland and Wales in imposing strict lockdowns as health care systems reach capacity. The National Health Service β€œis going through probably the toughest time in living memory,’’ says a health care analyst.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0105/As-new-COVID-strain-emerges-Johnson-tells-England-to-stay-home?icid=rss