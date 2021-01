Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 16:29 Hits: 2

A race clause in property ownership deeds has been unenforceable since 1948 and illegal since 1968 but there has never been a process mandated to remove the offending language. Now, several states are passing laws to make it easier to redact the clause.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0105/How-US-homeowners-are-battling-racism-in-property-deeds?icid=rss