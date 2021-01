Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 15:06 Hits: 3

Transport investments will be crucial in determining whether Africa follows an equitable, zero-carbon development path. Development banks and governments should move away from capital-intensive mass-transit projects, and toward enabling micro-entrepreneurs to build effective, electrified public transport networks.

