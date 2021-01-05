It's Election Day 2.0 in Georgia. Can Warnock and Ossoff prevail?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 14:00 Hits: 3

This is it. Election Day 2.0, the day control of the Senate will be decided by two runoff elections in Georgia pitting Jon Ossoff against Sen. David Perdue and Rev. Raphael Warnock against Sen. Kelly Loeffler … except we may very well not know the result tonight. Just like in Election Day 1.0, vote-counting may drag on for days.

But first, the voting. More than three million people have already voted, already setting a record—with room to spare—for most votes in a Georgia runoff election. Just under five million people voted in November. Every indicator shows a close race, and there’s the strong risk that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service may disenfranchise thousands of mail voters, with ballots mailed days ago potentially not arriving until after the January 5 deadline to be counted.

The runoffs take place against the backdrop of Donald Trump trying to overturn his own loss in the state, so while he’s held rallies for Loeffler and Perdue, his own resentments have taken center stage, and he has repeatedly told Georgia Republicans not to trust their state’s voting process or election integrity.

While Georgia election officials have stood up to Trump, refusing to “find” the votes he demanded and forcefully rebutting his conspiracy theories, they are still Republicans who have long worked to make it harder to vote in the state, especially for Black voters. Voting is happening in Georgia, which has historically meant long lines in areas with a lot of Black voters—that’s something to watch for once again.

If you’re trying to vote in Georgia, here are two numbers you should know: You can call the Georgia voter hotline at 1-888-730-5816. There’s also a text hotline at 833-566-1212.

If you’re not in Georgia, you can still volunteer from wherever you are: More than 23,000 Daily Kos volunteers already have. Click here to see the Georgia volunteer activities that work best for you.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2006005