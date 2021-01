Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 10:11 Hits: 8

A man in Belarus, where longtime leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka is under popular pressure to step down, is facing charges over a snowman in his backyard.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/frosty-the-protester-belarusian-man-arrested-for-snowman/31034355.html