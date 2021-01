Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 11:07 Hits: 7

An 87-year-old man in Tajikistan has been handed a five-year prison sentence for supporting families of jailed opposition politicians.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tajik-87-five-years-in-prison-for-supporting-families-of-jailed-politicians/31034428.html