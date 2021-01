Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 18:56 Hits: 2

In a breach of the Iranian nuclear deal, Tehran announced it is enriching uranium up to 20% at an underground facility. It also seized a South Korean oil tanker in an accusation of “oil pollution,” but it could be a pawn in a diplomatic standoff.

