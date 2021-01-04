Foreign policy experts are alarmed Trump could attack Iran out of desperation

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 21:15 Hits: 0

Foreign policy experts are sounding the alarm that U.S. President Donald Trump could launch an assault on Iran in the final weeks of his administration, potentially provoking a full-blown war just days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Fears of a military confrontation are mounting in the wake of the Pentagon's announcement Sunday that the USS Nimitz would remain in the Middle East—a reversal of Friday's decision to signal a de-escalation of hostility toward Tehran by redeploying the aircraft carrier out of the region prior to this past weekend's one-year anniversary of the Trump-ordered assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

The intensification of tensions between the U.S. and Iran also coincides with Trump's efforts to retain power despite losing his reelection bid in November 2020.

The right-wing coup attempt has grown increasingly desperate ahead of Wednesday's expected certification of Biden's victory by Congress, with many observers calling for Trump to be criminally prosecuted following the emergence of evidence that the president on Saturday tried to intimidate Georgia's top election official into overturning the results.

"Trump may be planning his biggest—and likely most disastrous—stunt yet," Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, wrote late last week. "Whatever his calculation may be, there is clearly a risk that the last three weeks of Trump's presidency may be the most perilous."

Parsi's concerns are shared by Danny Postel, assistant director of the Center for International and Area Studies at Northwestern University. "Trump is a very wounded and very cornered animal in an end-game scenario. He's got a few weeks left, and we know that he is capable of extremely erratic behavior," Postel toldAl Jazeera in an interview this past weekend. "It may be the case that his most erratic, most reckless lashing out is yet to come."

Parsi said Sunday night that a former U.S. military official told him that Trump starting a war with Iran is "probable."

According to what the former official told Parsi, "It will relieve the pressure from the Georgia recording leaks." Trump's aggression also comes amid what Parsi called "a showdown in the Senate on Jan. 6 with demonstrations and potential for violence in Washington, D.C."

In his attempted justification of the Pentagon's about-face on redeploying the warship Nimitz, Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller cited alleged "threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other U.S. government officials."

"No one should doubt the resolve of the United States of America," Miller added ominously.

As Parsi explained last week, "Trump has made more threats of war against Iran than any other country during his four years as President."

"As late as last month, he ordered the military to prepare options against Iranian nuclear facilities," Parsi wrote. "Though the New York Timesreported that Trump's aides derailed those plans, U.S. troop movements in the past few weeks may suggest otherwise." He continued:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed Thursday that he is aware of intelligence suggesting the Trump administration is engaged in a "plot to fabricate a pretext for war" during its final days in power, as Common Dreams reported last week.

In an apparent reflection of the seriousness of the president's threats to democracy in the U.S. as well as to diplomacy with Iran, all 10 living former defense secretaries—including former Trump officials James Mattis and Mark Esper, along with Iraq War architects Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld—on Sunday penned an op-ed rebuking Trump.

"Could Trump seek to start a military confrontation with Iran in hopes of creating enough chaos as to prevent Joe Biden from taking office in January?" asked Parsi. "There is no reason to believe such a gambit would work, yet the insanity of the idea is not a convincing reason as to why a desperate Trump wouldn't try it."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/trump-iran-2649734813/