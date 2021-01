Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 09:10 Hits: 2

France is broadening its Covid-19 vaccination rollout to firemen and aid workers aged over 50, Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Tuesday following outrage over the government’s slow start in one of the world’s most vaccine-sceptical countries.

