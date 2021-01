Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 00:41 Hits: 3

South Korea says it is trying to secure the release of a tanker seized by Iran near the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid tensions over Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks because of U.S. sanctions.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/south-korea-u-s-demand-iran-release-tanker-seized-in-strait-of-hormuz/31033871.html